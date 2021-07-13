Delhi-NCR housing sales up by half on y-o-y basis but decline by 54% q-o-q due to the second wave of COVID-19: Report

Sales of residential properties in Delhi-NCR have gone up by 50 per cent year-on-year this year on higher demand but declined by 54% quarter-on-quarter, according to a report by online real estate brokerage firm PropTiger.com.

There were 1,890 units sold in Delhi NCR in Q2 2020 which increased to 2,830 units in Q2 2021, an increase of 50% on a year-on-year basis. However, in Q1 2021, 6190 units were sold but only 2830 units were sold in Q2 2021 which was almost a 54% decline on account of the second wave of the pandemic, the report said.

“The demand was almost washed out during April and May because of the devastating impact of the second wave on human lives,” the quarterly report Real Insight (Residential) – April-June 2021 by PropTiger said.

Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad were the only three cities out of total eight major markets, tracked by PropTiger that witnessed an increase in sales numbers.

The remaining five cities -- Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai saw decline in demand.

Across eight cities, sales were down by 16 per cent to 15,968 units in the second quarter of this calendar year from 19,038 units in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, sales were down by 76 per cent.

"Housing properties have become very affordable because of historically low interest rates on home loans and fairly stable property prices over the last 5-6 years. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has made us realise how important it is to own a house and that too of a certain size conducive for remote work. These factors have kept the housing market resilient in the midst of an unprecedented global health crisis," said Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com.

Delhi-NCR, an agglomeration of five main cities of Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, was second only to Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in terms of housing sales, accounting for 18 per cent in the overall national sales. Mumbai contributed nearly 21 per cent to the overall sales.

Gurugram witnessed highest share of sales

With 1,020 units sold, Gurugram had a share of 36 percent- highest in the overall sales among the main cities in NCR. Faridabad and Ghaziabad took a share of 18 percent and 12 percent, respectively. Demand also picked up in Noida and Greater Noida, contributing a 34 percent share in the overall sales in Delhi NCR.

In Gurugram, sales increased to 1020 units during April-June 2021 from 885 units in the same period last year. Demand was down from 2946 units in the previous quarter.

Sales in Greater Noida stood at 521 units, up from 484 units in Q2 of 2020, the report said.

Noida saw sales of 437 units during April-June this year. Demand stood at 361 units in the year-ago period and 1132 units in the previous quarter.

In Ghaziabad, housing sales rose to 331 units in Q2, 2021 from 152 units in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Sequentially, demand fell from 801 units.

Faridabad saw a sharp jump in sales to 519 units during April-June this year. Demand stood at 4 units in Q2, 2020 and 156 units in the January-March quarter this year. Faridabad remained the only micro-market in NCR that witnessed growth both on Year-on-Year and Quarter-on-Quarter basis, although on the back of a low base.

Amid the strong second COVID-19 wave, builders largely shied away from launching new projects or new phases of existing projects.

As a result, fresh housing supply declined to a mere 818 units during April-June 2021, a sharp fall of 59 per cent from 2016 units in the year-ago period. On a Q-O-Q basis, there was a decline of 83 percent from 4,778 units in the previous quarter.

Of the total 818 units launched across Delhi NCR, 94 percent were located in Noida and Greater Noida. New supply remained muted in Gurugram. No new launches took place in Faridabad and Ghaziabad in Q2 of 2021.

New supply this quarter is majorly concentrated in Rs 1-3 crore price bracket. No new launches have taken place in the less than Rs 45 lakh price bracket. Majority of the new supply was in the 3 and 4BHK configuration and gained on the back of reduced supply in the 2BHK segment

"New supply was very low in Delhi-NCR during the April-June quarter. In a way, it is a blessing in disguise for the Delhi-NCR property market, which has huge unsold housing stock," Rangarajan

Unsold housing stock saw a decline of 7 per cent year-on-year to 1,03,269 units at the end of June quarter on lower supply of new homes coupled with a slow but steady sales velocity.

The inventory overhang has increased to 64 months in the second quarter of 2021 from 53 months in the same period last year, the report said.

Delhi NCR continues to have the highest inventory overhang among the top-eight cities. As much as 54% of the unsold stock was concentrated in Greater Noida at 33,860 units and 28,360 units in Gurgaon, the report said.

Prices remain stable

As expected, prices for the newly launched projects remained largely stable, with a slight increase from the end of March quarter.

Average housing prices appreciated to Rs 4,377 per sq ft from Rs 4,293 per sq ft a year ago and Rs 4327 a sq ft during January-March period of 2021 calendar year.

Going forward, the market is expected to bounce back in the second half of this calendar year, similar to H2 2020.

End-user demand and right pricing will be the key catalysts to revive pent up demand in NCR. Greater Noida West and sectors in New Gurugram to drive demand on the back of affordability and ready-to-move stock in the coming months, it said.

Although stamp duty reductions from September 2020 till March 2021 by state governments and favourable policy support from the Central government were the key factors in the revival of overall demand, the market is better prepared to deal with the adverse impact due to the second wave of the virus, and therefore sales are likely to be strong during the festive season, the report noted.

Any further incentives from the central/state governments as well as developers will further bolster sales momentum.

"But as the second wave subsided, we witnessed a pick-up in demand during June. Analysis suggests that things will be better for the real estate sector if the vaccination drive keeps up the current momentum, and we are not hit by another wave," Rangarajan added.