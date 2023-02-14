 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway stretch opening sparks real estate boom in NCR

Ashish MIshra & Mehul R Thakkar
Feb 14, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

Land rates are already up 60-70 percent near the Sohna-Dausa section of the expressway. Improved connectivity is expected to lead to increased demand for commercial space and warehousing and logistics activities.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway is an ambitious infrastructure project, whose first completed section, Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot, will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12.

The opening of the 246-km Sohna-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has not only reduced the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur but also opened the floodgates of real estate opportunities along the corridor. The benefit will extend to 26 districts across six states, of which 11 districts are in Gujarat and Maharashtra when the expressway would be fully operational.

The infrastructure connectivity is also expected to give an impetus to industrial growth, warehousing and logistics activities, which generate demand for residential, commercial, and retail sectors, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12 inaugurated the Sohna-Dausa section and laid the foundation stone for road development projects worth over Rs 18,100 crore. Developed at a cost of over Rs 12,150 crore, the Sohna-Dausa section has reduced the travelling time between the two major cities from 5 hours to just 3 hours.

Land rates go up