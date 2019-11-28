Delhi Metro’s green initiative | DMRC produces about 32 MW of solar power, says MD Mangu Singh

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is now both a solar power consumer as well as a producer. It is not only using 107 MW of solar power to operate trains, but is also producing 32 MW, Mangu Singh, its Managing Director, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

Of late, DMRC has been receiving 77 MW of solar power from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa Ultra Mega Solar. It has a total capacity of 750 MW and is one of the largest single-site solar power plants in the world.

“Lately, we have realised that we have a huge potential for solar power. DMRC is using 107 MW of solar power. We have installed solar rooftops on all our station buildings and depots. Today, we produce about 32 MW,” he said.

“We have tied up with an ultra-mega solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh. The success of that plant can be attributed to DMRC's involvement as we are a reliable power purchaser (of solar power). As much as 77 MW is being produced by Madhya Pradesh today,” he said.

Delhi Metro has been sensitive to both financial and environmental sustainability. “Right from design to construction or actual performance during operations, the aspect of sustainability was always been kept in mind. We also went ahead with the most modern rolling stock that was available and where energy efficiency was the maximum. Our trains had regenerative braking systems,” he said.

Metro is the most energy efficient form of transportation. “If a passenger travels by Metro and consumes one unit of energy, he will consume 22 units for the same journey by car. We carry 55 lakh passengers every day on our system. Imagine the energy savings,” Singh said.