Delhi Metro will curtail services on Republic Day

Delhi-Metro

Delhi Metro services on Line 2 between HUDA City Centre and Samaypur Badli will be curtailed on January 26 on account of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on January 24.

Entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from start of revenue services till noon. The Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6. The entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed.

All Metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 am on January 25 till 2 pm on January 26.

On January 29, on the occasion of Beating Retreat, Metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) will not be available from 02.00 to 06.30 pm.

However, interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat Metro station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 pm.