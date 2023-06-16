Delhi Metro to operate, maintain Mumbai Metro’s first underground line

For representational purpose

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will operate and maintain Mumbai Metro’s underground Line-3, the DMRC stated.

It added that the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) awarded a 10-year contract to the DMRC to operate and maintain its underground Line-3, after Delhi Metro emerged as the lowest bidder in the recent tendering process.

The kick-off meeting was held on June 16 at the MMRCL headquarters. The DMRC will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the 33.5 km long Line-3 with 27 stations including the management of operation control centre, depot control centre, stations, train services, maintenance of trains and all metro infrastructure, and ensuring the safety of passengers, the DMRC statement said.

The Mumbai Metro Line-3 is currently under construction, under the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) and is expected to be operational in parts from the end of this year onwards.