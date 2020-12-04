Delhi Metro To Assist Noida Metro In Expansion Of Aqua Line From Noida To Greater Noida

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporate Limited (DMRC) on December 4 signed an agreement with Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited (NMRC), under which the former will provide consultation to the latter for the expansion of the Noida-Greater Noida metro corridor from Noida Sector – 51 to Greater Noida Sector -2.

The Phase–II project of NMRC will be an extension of the Aqua Line from Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 2. This corridor is 9.605 km and will consist of five elevated stations namely Noida Sector 122, Noida Sector 123, Greater Noida Sector 4, Ecotech 12 and Greater Noida Sector 2.

The General Consultancy Agreement was signed by PK Garg, Director, Business Development, DMRC and Praveen Mishra, Executive Director, NMRC & ACEO, Noida Authority, in the presence of senior officials of both DMRC and NMRC. The period of agreement will be for five years.

As per this agreement, DMRC will assist and guide NMRC in preparation of complete bid documents for various System Packages (RS, Signalling, Telecom, OHE, Track, SCADA), contract award process, management of system contracts and proper integration of all new line systems with the existing Aqua Line (N-GN) Metro systems.

As per the terms of the contract, DMRC will also give suggestions to NMRC in value engineering and cost optimisation for all work contracts along with proof checking and approval of designs submitted by NMRC’s appointed DDC for civil and E&M contract works.

DMRC will also be responsible for construction supervision and independent quality and safety monitoring (IQSM) of all contract packages (Civil, E&M, and System Contracts), besides testing and commissioning of the entire systems works and equipment and guiding for regulatory clearances for systems contracts.

DMRC will help NMRC in the preparation of construction, operation and maintenance manuals for the proposed Phase – II corridors. DMRC will also assist NMRC in the preparation of all documents needed for CMRS clearance, CMRS inspection and sanction process.

DMRC will also be responsible for planning and arranging training for the personnel of NMRC in operation, maintenance and repair of various equipment and the system as a whole.

The role of NMRC will be to provide all reasonable assistance to DMRC to ensure effective discharge of its responsibilities under this agreement.

NMRC will be responsible for arranging funds for the project and payment to system contractors or consultants upon certification by GC. NMRC will also provide a suitable office space in the Noida area for the GC team.

NMRC is currently operating the 29.07 km long Aqua Line from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Depot which consists of 21 elevated stations. The Aqua Line began its passenger services on January 26, 2019.