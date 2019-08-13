Delhi Metro services to run as usual on Independence Day

Delhi Metro services will run as usual across the entire Delhi Metro network on Independence Day but entry and exit at four stations of Violet Line - Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO - will be permitted from select gates during the ceremony, a DMRC statement said.

Some gates will remain closed at these stations owing to security considerations during this period.

All stations will remain open on Independence Day but parking at stations will be shut from 6 am on August 14 (Wednesday) until 2 pm on August 15, (Thursday), the statement added.