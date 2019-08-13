App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Metro services to run as usual on Independence Day

Entry and exit at four stations of Violet Line to be restricted; parking at stations to be shut from 6 am on Aug 14 until 2 pm on Aug 15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Delhi Metro services will run as usual across the entire Delhi Metro network on Independence Day but entry and exit at four stations of Violet Line - Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO - will be permitted from select gates during the ceremony, a DMRC statement said.

Some gates will remain closed at these stations owing to security considerations during this period.

All stations will remain open on Independence Day but parking at stations will be shut from 6 am on August 14 (Wednesday) until 2 pm on August 15, (Thursday), the statement added.

To facilitate people at Lal Quila station on August 15, additional ticket counters will be opened at Lal Quila and Jama Masjid Metro stations. Additional staff to handle the rush after the ceremony would also be deputed, it said.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 01:09 pm

tags #DMRC #Independence Day #metro #services

