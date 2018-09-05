Delhi Metro Pink Line: Test runs commence on section connecting Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar

Moneycontrol News

After connecting Delhi’s shopping centres, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday started test runs on Pink Line’s 9.7-km stretch between Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar Pocket - 1, DMRC officials said.

This section is part of the 59-km long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor, also known as the Pink Line.

The test runs were flagged off by Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC in the presence of other senior officials.

This stretch, which will be a continuation of the presently operational Majlis Park – Lajpat Nagar section, will be a boon for commuters from Ashram, Mayur Vihar etc.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro station will service the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station as well as the Inter-State Bus Terminal at Sarai Kale Khan.

During the test runs, the interface of the Metro train will be checked to ensure that there is no physical infringement with civil infrastructure during the movement of the train on the track. The testing of various sub-systems of coaches shall also be done, the officials said.

The new signaling technology known as Communication Based Train Control (CBTC), which is being used on the Pink and Magenta Lines, will also undergo rigorous testing in stages.

The response of the train at different speeds, braking of the train and the interconnection with the Operations Control Centre will also be monitored during the trials. The behaviour of the track system and the Over Head Electrification will also be checked, the officials said.

This section between Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 consists of five stations i.e. Vinoba Puri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. Out of these five stations, Mayur Vihar-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 are elevated stations and the other three stations are underground. This section has one interchange at Mayur Vihar -I.

The line is expected to operational by October.