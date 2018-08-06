Delhi Metro Pink Line: Second phase of the Ring Road line thrown open

The much-awaited Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Pink Line connecting popular shopping centres such as Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar was inaugurated on Monday, DMRC sources said.

The line will be open for public by 1 pm on Monday.

"The Lajpat Nagar – Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line has been flagged off for passenger services by Hardeep Singh Puri, minister of state (Independent Charge), housing and urban affairs ministry, Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi today (Monday)," Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

The section was flagged off via remote from Metro Bhawan at 09:30 am, DMRC sources said.

The 8.10-kilometre long section consists of six stations, including two interchange stations at Lajpat Nagar and INA. After the opening of the section, the length of the Delhi Metro will be 296 kilometres with 214 Metro stations.

With the completion of this corridor, the Majlis Park-Lajpat Nagar section will cover 29.6 kilometres. The first stretch from Majlis Park to South Campus was opened in March this year.

As per DMRC, the third segment of the line that will run from Trilokpuri to Shiv Vihar will be opened for public use in August. The final stretch from Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar, which will cover 15 kilometres, is expected to open in September. With this, the whole line will be in operation.

Pink Line, which comes under the Delhi Metro Phase III network covers a stretch of 59 kilometres running from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar and shall save commuters somewhere between 6 to 20 minutes. The total network under Phase III after the opening of this section will be 106 km, DMRC said.

