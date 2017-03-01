Delhi Metro Magenta Line: Janakpuri West- Kalkaji Mandir section to be finally flagged off on May 28

The 25.6 kilometre long Janakpuri West – Kalkaji Mandir Metro corridor will be formally flagged off by Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister of National Capital Territory of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on May 28.

It will be flagged off at 4.30 pm from the Nehru Enclave Metro station.

The two leaders will travel on the inaugural train from Nehru Enclave to Hauz Khas. Passenger services on the stretch will begin from the next day, May 29, 2018 from 6 am from the Kalkaji Mandir and Janakpuri West stations simultaneously.

This section, comprising 16 stations, will be the longest opened so far in Delhi Metro’s Phase III. With the opening of this stretch, the entire 38.2-kilometre long Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden Magenta corridor covering the city’s arterial Outer Ring Road will become operational, a DMRC release says.

The highlights of this corridor will be the two new interchange facilities that will come up at Janakpuri West (with the Dwarka – NOIDA/ Vaishali Blue Line) and Hauz Khas (with the HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli Yellow line).

The domestic terminals of the Indira Gandhi International Airport will also get directly connected by the Metro. Commuters travelling from Gurugram will now be able to change trains at Hauz Khas to reach South Delhi and Noida. Residents of Noida will also get direct connectivity to the domestic terminal of the airport.

The stations on this corridor are as follows:

Janakpuri West, Dabri Mor, Dashrathpuri, Palam, Sadar Bazar, Terminal 1 – IGI Airport, Shankar Vihar, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, IIT, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, GK Enclave, Nehru Enclave. Out of the 25.6-kilometre long section, 23-kilometre is underground and the rest is elevated. Only two stations – Sadar Bazar and Shankar Vihar are elevated and the remaining stations are all underground.

With the commissioning of this section, the entire Delhi Metro corridor will expand to 278 kilometres with 202 stations. After the opening of this section, 88 kilometres of Phase III corridors would have been commissioned and another 72 kilometres are in the final stages of completion.