you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Metro commences test run on Pink Line

The stretch will be a major boon for shoppers in the Capital as four major markets of the national capital will get connected

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday started test runs on the 8.10 kms stretch between Lajpat Nagar and Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh section of the upcoming 59 km long Majlis Park - Shiv Vihar corridor (Line 7) of Phase-III, also known as the Pink Line.

This stretch, which will be a continuation of the operational Majlis Park – Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section, will be a major boon for the shoppers of the city as four major markets of the national capital, i.e, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar will get dedicated Metro stations.

During these test runs, the interface of the Metro train will be checked to ensure that there is no physical infringement with civil infrastructure during the movement of the train on the track and also testing of various subsystems of coaches shall be done, Metro officials said.

The new signaling technology known as Communication Based Train Control (CBTC), which is being used on the Pink and Magenta Lines, will also undergo rigorous testing in stages. The response of the train at different speeds, braking of the train and the interconnection with the Operations Control Centre (OCC) will also be monitored during the trials. The behavior of the track system and the Over Head Electrification (OHE) will be checked repeatedly.

This section from Lajpat Nagar to Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh consists of 6 stations (Sir Vishweshwaraih Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar). Out of these 6 stations, Only Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh station is elevated and rest 5 stations are underground.

This section has two interchange stations at INA and Lajpat Nagar. The facility of interchange of Metro trains between line 7 and line 2 is available at INA and between line-7 and line 6 at Lajpat Nagar Station.
Interchange Station Connectivity Length of FOB / Ramps

 

INA

 

With Line 2 (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Center

 		 Integrated Station

 

Lajpat Nagar

 		 With Line 6 Kashmere Gate –Escorts Mujesar) 180 meters
 

