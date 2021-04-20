Delhi lockdown: Metro services truncated, all stations open

Commuters maintaining social distance in Delhi Metro (File image: Twitter/@OfficialDMR)

Metro trains will run on a reduced frequency during the six-day lockdown in Delhi, following an increase in coronavirus cases.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the lockdown from 10 pm on April 18 until 5 am until April 26 after the health system was seen to have stretched to its limits following the spiralling infection.

“To offer more capacity in compliance to 50% seating provision with no standing to eligible people travelling by the Metro during curfew period, which is imposed in NCT of Delhi till 5AM of 26th April 2021, DMRC has now decided to revise its operational plan with immediate effect,” DMRC said in a statement on April 20.

Services during morning (7AM to 11AM) and evening (4PM to 8PM) peak hours across the network will be available with a headway (frequency) of 15 minutes, it said.

For the remaining hours of the day services across the network will be available with a frequency of 30 minutes, it said.

In addition, standby trains on each line shall also be available for the entire day for induction into service as per requirement, it said.

Metro services can be availed only by the exempted category of people on production of valid identity proof.

All stations are now open, DMRC told Moneycontrol, adding temporary measures had been put in place on April 20 morning.

DMRC tweeted, "Entry for the following stations have been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures: Jhandewalan, R K Ashram Marg, Karkardooma, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Supreme Court, Anand Vihar, ISBT, Vaishali."

Other temporarily closed stations are: Shadipur, Dwarka mor, Tagore Garden, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Rajendra Place, Moti Nagar, Bahadurgarh City, Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Shyam Park, Raj Bagh and Mohan Nagar.

It also tweeted that restricted entry is allowed for stations such as Rajiv Chowk, MG Road, New Delhi and Chandni Chowk as part of the crowd control measures.