Delhi Housing Scheme: DDA aims to refund unsuccessful candidates in a week

The DDA on August 7 said it has planned to refund the registration amount in a week's time to candidates who had unsuccessfully applied to the Housing Scheme, 2019.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had on July 23 held the draw of lots for new online scheme for which only 10,294 flats were put on offer, out of the original kitty of nearly 18,000 units.

Even in the final draw of lots, out of 10,294, only 8,438 flats were allotted in various categories from 45,012 applicants.

"The applicants who were not successful in getting flats under the DDA Housing Scheme, 2019 will not have to wait long for the refund of the registration amount as it will be refunding the amount within a week positively," the DDA said in a statement.

Necessary instructions have already been issued to the designated banks to ensure refund of registration amount to the unsuccessful applicants within a week, it said in the statement.

Besides, the successful applicants can also exercise the option of surrendering allotment or getting refund of the registration amount without any deduction, up to 15 days from the date of issue of demand-cum-allotment letter, issued on the DDA website, it said.

The DDA Housing Scheme, 2019 was launched on March 25, offering flats across four categories.

The deadline for application was extended by a month till June 10, after getting a low response. The deadline for the same was May 10 earlier.