App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi High Court dismisses petition seeking reduction in fares of Delhi Metro

The petition said that reduction in fares would lead to more footfalls and would not impact the revenue of Delhi Metro.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Delhi metro to have nine coaches
Delhi metro to have nine coaches

The Delhi High Court has refused to entertain a petition seeking reduction in fares of Delhi Metro and challenging the AAP government's proposal to make metro rides free for women, saying that it is for the government to decide whether free rides should be given or not.

The court has imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner.

The petitioner had argued that if Bombay Metro can reduce fares, why the same could not be done for Delhi Metro.

Close

The petition said that reduction in fares would lead to more footfalls and would not impact the revenue of Delhi Metro.  It argued that the reduction in fares would also result in decongesting traffic and reduce air pollution. The petition had also opposed the free metro ride for women as proposed by the Delhi government.

related news

The Court rejected the prayer in the petition seeking reduction of fares and to make 15 slabs of the ticket price instead of existing six.

It is for the government to decide if fares should be exempt for women or not. The policy is still under consideration and therefore it would be premature to dispute it. It is up to the Delhi government to exempt fares for any class of citizens but circumstances have to be looked into as to why exemptions have to be given, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said.

"Fixation of fares is a statutory provision and it depends on several factors including cost which cannot be determined in a petition," it said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi had in June proposed free rides for women in public transport buses and in Delhi Metro trains. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has claimed that the decision was taken keeping women’s safety in mind.

About 30 lakh passengers travel on the Delhi Metro network every day and the number of women commuters is around 30 percent. The total number of commuters using public transport buses in the national capital is around 40 lakh, of which 20 percent are women.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 01:26 pm

tags #Business #Delhi High Court #Delhi Metro #Real Estate

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.