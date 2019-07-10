Delhi High Court dismisses petition seeking reduction in fares of Delhi Metro

The Delhi High Court has refused to entertain a petition seeking reduction in fares of Delhi Metro and challenging the AAP government's proposal to make metro rides free for women, saying that it is for the government to decide whether free rides should be given or not.

The court has imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner.

The petitioner had argued that if Bombay Metro can reduce fares, why the same could not be done for Delhi Metro.

The petition said that reduction in fares would lead to more footfalls and would not impact the revenue of Delhi Metro. It argued that the reduction in fares would also result in decongesting traffic and reduce air pollution. The petition had also opposed the free metro ride for women as proposed by the Delhi government.

The Court rejected the prayer in the petition seeking reduction of fares and to make 15 slabs of the ticket price instead of existing six.

It is for the government to decide if fares should be exempt for women or not. The policy is still under consideration and therefore it would be premature to dispute it. It is up to the Delhi government to exempt fares for any class of citizens but circumstances have to be looked into as to why exemptions have to be given, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said.

"Fixation of fares is a statutory provision and it depends on several factors including cost which cannot be determined in a petition," it said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi had in June proposed free rides for women in public transport buses and in Delhi Metro trains. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has claimed that the decision was taken keeping women’s safety in mind.

About 30 lakh passengers travel on the Delhi Metro network every day and the number of women commuters is around 30 percent. The total number of commuters using public transport buses in the national capital is around 40 lakh, of which 20 percent are women.