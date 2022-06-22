English
    Delhi govt to extend rebate on circle rate of land, immovable property by six months

    The Delhi government on December 31, 2021 extended the 20 percent rebate on circle rate for land and immovable property till June 30, 2022 to help Delhi’s COVID-hit real estate sector

    Vandana Ramnani
    The circle rates of properties in Delhi fall into eight categories of municipal areas--designated A to H.

    The Delhi government will be extending the rebate of 20

    percent on circle rate of land and immovable property for another six months.

    “It is being extended. The file is being sent to the chief minister and the Lieutenant Governor,” Delhi’s revenue minister Kailash Gahlot confirmed to Moneycontrol.

    The Delhi government on December 31, 2021 extended the 20 percent rebate on circle rate for land and immovable property till June 30, 2022 to help Delhi’s COVID-hit real estate sector. In September 2021, it was extended up to December 31, 2021. The extension of 20 percent relaxation in circle rate was to help Delhi's COVID-hit real estate sector.

    The circle rates of properties in Delhi fall into eight categories of municipal areas--designated A to H. The circle rates or the official rates of land and immovable property were last revised in 2014. In June 2021, the revenue department formed four working groups to ascertain circle rate revision in residential, commercial, and industrial areas.
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 10:34 pm
