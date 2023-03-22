 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi govt presents Rs 78,800-crore Budget; lends special thrust on road infrastructure

Ashish Mishra
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

Proposes removal of all three landfill sites in the national capital in the next two years ― the Okhla landfill by December 2023, the Bhalswa landfill by March 2024, and the Ghazipur landfill by December 2024.

Kailash Gahlot (Image: PTI)

The Delhi government, on March 22, presented a Rs 78,800-crore Budget for financial year (FY) 2023-24 in the Delhi Assembly, with special focus on road infrastructure. It made an allocation of Rs 3,126 crore for roads and flyovers.

In his Budget speech, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said that this year Delhi is hosting the G-20 summit. So, special impetus has been given to strengthen road infrastructure, public transport and remove mountains of garbage.

Road infrastructure

He said that Rs 19,400 crore will be spent on revamp of roads in the city over a period of 10 years.