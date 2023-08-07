Delhi govt hikes circle rates of agricultural land to maximum of Rs 5 crore per acre

The notification for the hike in circle rates will be issued after the approval of the LG. (For representational purpose)

After a gap of 15 years, the Delhi government has increased the circle rates of agricultural land to a maximum of Rs 5 crore per acre from the existing Rs 53 lakh per acre. The hike was approved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the file has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for final approval.

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on August 7 said that till now the circle rate was uniform for the entire Delhi, but now it has been fixed district-wise in accordance with the market rates. The notification for the hike in circle rates will be issued after the approval of the LG.

The minister took to Twitter and said that the circle rate of agricultural land in Delhi was Rs 53 lakh per acre since 2008 so it has now been revised after 15 years.

The new circle rates of agricultural land in South and New Delhi will be Rs 5 crore per acre while in North Delhi and South West Delhi districts it will be Rs 3 crore per acre. In central Delhi it will now be Rs 2 crore per acre, Atishi announced on her official Twitter handle.

Officials of the Delhi Development Authority, who did not wish to be named, said that hike in circle rates will benefit farmers. They said that buying agricultural land in Delhi will now get expensive.

Officials also said that so far farmers used to get compensation as per the notified circle rate of Rs 53 lakh per acre when the government bodies, be it DDA, PWD or NHAI, which have been acquiring farmers' land for various development works such as roads, flyovers, university, hospitals, etc, now they will have to shell more money to purchase land from farmers.