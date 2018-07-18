Delhi govt directs extension of Lal Dora areas in villages

In a move aimed at giving relief to rural population, Delhi Government has directed the divisional commissioner to commence the process of extension of Lal Dora areas in all villages and submit a report on the timeline for the exercise within two weeks.

Informing about the city government's move, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that there are around 360 villages in Delhi and their population has increased manifold. Hence, there is need to increase the periphery of Lal Dora to accommodate the growing demand of rural population.

Lal Dora refers to land that is part of the village 'abadi' (habitation) and is used for non-agricultural purpose only. Lal Dora was exempted from the building bye laws and construction norms and related regulations under Delhi Municipal Act.

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot has issued a direction to divisional commissioner to submit a report within two weeks pertaining to extension of Lal Dore in all the villages.

In his direction to Divisional Commissioner Manisha Saxena, Gahlot said the people from rural areas have been meeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue and the government is of the view that the interest of villagers should be dealt with sympathetically.

"It is directed the consolidation proceedings may be commenced in all the villages of Delhi with a clear direction to Consolidation Officers that the housing requirement in villages be accommodated.

"Timelines in respect of the villages of Delhi for completion of consolidation proceedings be submitted within two weeks," Gahlot said in his written directive.

It is seen as an effort by the AAP government to woo rural voters ahead of Lok Sabha elections which are scheduled to be held next year.

Meanwhile, Sisodia reviewed the projects that were announced under 'Green Budget" to reduce pollution level in the national capital.

Giving details about the meeting, the deputy chief minister said that 26 projects were mentioned under 'Green Budget' and out of these, 21 projects are on "track" while five are "off-track".