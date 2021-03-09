English
Delhi govt allocates Rs 1,550 crore in budget for development of unauthorised colonies

Presenting the budget for the financial year 2021-22, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of finance, said so far, construction work has been completed or is in progress in 1,345 out of 1,797 unauthorised colonies of Delhi.

PTI
Manish Sisodia (Image: Twitter)

The Delhi government on Tuesday allocated Rs 1,550 crore in budget for the development of unauthorised colonies in the city.

For the development of unauthorised colonies, Rs 1,550 crore has been allocated, he said.

Sisodia lauded the efforts of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and said all the slums of NDMC, SDMC and EDMC have been declared 'Open Defecation Free'. It has provided 674 Jan Suvidha Complexes with 21,586 western seats.

The deputy chief minister said in 619 slums, 10,16,531 metre of concrete pavements and 250 kilometre of drains have been constructed.

Twenty-one slum development centres have also been built.

Reiterating the government's commitment to providing 'Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan', Sisodia said in Sultanpuri, the work of allotting 1,060 houses to the people living in the nearby slum settlements is in the final stage.

Apart from this, the construction of 784 multistoried houses for the economically weaker section has started in Dev Nagar, Karol Bagh.

Sisodia said Rs 5,328 crore has been allocated for housing and urban development projects in 2021.
PTI
first published: Mar 9, 2021 06:42 pm

