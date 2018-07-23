Delhi government to double financial assistance for maintenance of parks

The Delhi government would double the financial assistance provided to the Resident Welfare Assocations and NGOs registered with the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society for maintenance of parks and gardens across the city. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today following a meeting with representatives of over 261 RWAs/NGOs from across Delhi, an official statement said.

The amount would be increased to Rs two lakh per acre from the existing Rs one lakh.

Kejriwal also announced that the grant of financial assistance will now not be linked with the categorization of colonies.

"Brainstormed wid 200 RWAs this morn on how RWAs cud participate in upkeep of parks. Govt will now announce a formal policy. We will involve RWAs, NGOs, corporates n other regd bodies to adopt n maintain 18,000 parks in Del. Lets make Del into a city of beautiful parks n gardens (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

The government will provide 90 per cent assistance while 10 per cent will have to be borne by the RWAs/NGOs, the statement said.

The chief minister requested the participants at the meeting to get their damaged borewells and motors repaired with the government's support in the next 10 days for which they may give request letters to the DPGS. Thereafter, a uniform policy will be adopted so that no problem is faced by the RWAs/NGOs.

The documentation for release of the assistance will also be reduced to the minimum, but it may be understood that since public money is involved, some essential documentation would still be required, the statement said.

He requested the RWAs to participate in full strength in the "biggest ever plantation drive to be held in the history of Delhi" next month, details of which will be announced very soon, it said.

"A massive plantation drive being planned. We will urge each Delhiite to participate along with kids to make ur city pollution free. Details being worked out (sic)," he said in another tweet.

The chief minister said the work of the RWAs in making the parks green and maintaining them was very significant.

Environment and Forest Minister Imran Hussain along with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and some MLAs was present at the meeting.

The Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS) was established by the Delhi for monitoring and coordinating management of parks and gardens in the national capital. It has its own governing body and executive committee with directors.

The DPGS provides funds as financial assistance for development and maintenance activities of parks and gardens to RWAs and other registered societies.

In the financial years 2017-18, 261 RWAs received financial assistance to the tune of around Rs 1.63 crore for maintaining 1,164 parks covering around 370 acre area, an official said.

During today's meeting, Kejriwal also asked about the problems faced by the RWAs/NGOs in maintaining parks and gardens in Delhi.

The problems indicated by the participants ranged from inadequate provision of financial assistance by the DPGS, extensive and cumbersome documentation, inadequate funds for payment of wages to the gardeners/malis, problems in obtaining pruning permission for the trees and plants, high cost for greening/grassing the gardens, scarcity of water, bore wells requiring repairs, inadequacies in infrastructure in the parks and security of visitors etc.

The chief minister urged upon the participants to seek involvement of more local residents in the maintenance and development of parks by organising 'Shramdaan' for them.

For ensuring safety and security especially to women in parks and gardens, he asked the participants to approach Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal or call on the helpline number 181 or email at livingpositive@gmail.com, the statement said.