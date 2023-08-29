Delhi Development Authority approves amendments to housing regulation; state guest house construction okayed

DDA Meeting

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is getting more accommodative. It has approved amendments in its housing regulations to enable people to buy DDA properties even if they already own a flat or plot in the national capital, and has also cleared change of land use for the expansion of the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and the establishment of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) office in Delhi. DDA also gave a nod to the construction of six state bhavans or guest houses in Sector 17, Dwarka.

These decisions were taken at a DDA meeting on August 29 chaired by LG VK Saxena and attended by DDA vice chairman Subhasish Panda and other members.

Amendment in housing regulation

To provide opportunity to all homebuyers to participate in DDA housing schemes, the authority has approved the amendment in the DDA (Management and Disposal of Housing Estate) Regulations, 1968, and done away with the restriction that a person owning a house or plot in Delhi cannot apply for allotment of another DDA flat. The authority noted that this restriction affected demand for DDA flats.

“This move would lead to maximum fresh inventory of DDA getting sold in the initial stage itself leading to recovery of capital, avoidance of repair and maintenance expenses. The approved proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, for final approval and notification,” the authority said in a statement on August 29.

Change land use for RML Hospital

To further boost healthcare infrastructure in the national capital, DDA gave final approval for change of land use from recreational and residential to public and semi-public facilities of three plots under the ownership of RML Hospital. These plots measure 12,183.57 square metres, 8,134.18 sq m and 3,601.70 sq m.

The authority also approved a proposal for change of land use of an 868 sq m plot in Pocket-III, Rouse Avenue, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, allotted to the CPI(M). Now, a public notice will be issued inviting objections/suggestions from the general public.

Construction of state guest houses

The DDA also gave permission for allotment of land for the construction of six state guest houses or bhavans on a 1.6-hectare plot in Sector-17 of Dwarka. This will enable the respective state government to provide proper accommodation to state guests, officers and dignitaries who come to Delhi for official purposes.