Delhi 10th fastest growing market on Knight Frank's Prime Global Cities Index

New Delhi is the 10th fastest growing prime market in the world on Knight Frank's Prime Global Cities Index, down three places from its position in the first quarter of 2019. The capital region, by virtue of its limited supply of luxury properties, saw a 4.4 percent rise in weighted average of capital values, which were recorded at Rs 33,511 per square feet.

Bengaluru (2.8 percent) and Mumbai (0.8 percent) were ranked 15th and 30th on the list, respectively. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, when Bengaluru was ranked 20 for the 12-monthly change, the city’s ranking has moved up by five places in Q2.

Bengaluru recorded a weighted average capital value for prime properties of around Rs 19,000 per sq ft. Residential property prices have largely flattened out in Bengaluru, with a 1.7 percent uptick over the past six months and the region is slowly coming out of the woods, the international property consultant said in a recent report. However, dark clouds from the non-banking financial company (NBFC) crisis looms large over industry participants.

Mumbai features at the 30th rank with a mere 0.8 percent 12-monthly change, recording a weighted average capital value for prime properties at Rs 64,764 per sq ft. The region, which is suffering from the problem of high inventory and slow sales velocity, witnessed a significant slowdown in its luxury residential market, the report stated.

The index tracks the movement in luxury residential prices across 46 cities globally. Luxury residential prices have overall registered an average increase of 1.4 percent in the year to June period.

Just 35 out of 46 cities registered a price growth in the year to June period. Of the 11 cities that saw prices decline, Istanbul (-9.9%) and Vancouver (-13.6%) were the weakest markets.

Berlin continues to lead the index, however, its rate of annual growth has slowed to 12.7 percent in June from 14.1 percent in March. Frankfurt, by comparison, has seen its annual price growth increase to 12 percent from 9.6 percent over the same period and managed to dethrone Moscow to claim the second rank. The latter slipped to the third slot in Q2.

Commenting on the report's findings, Shishir Baijal, CMD, Knight Frank India, said the marginal increase in prices, along with poor buyer sentiment, suggests that demand for luxury homes is likely to remain tepid.