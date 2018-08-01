App
Last Updated :

Delayed possession: No data about completion status of housing projects, says govt

The information was shared by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

The Centre does not maintain information about various housing projects of any state or Union territory and their completion status, but the state governments are required to maintain a website with relevant details for public viewing, Parliament was informed today. The information was shared by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

"The Ministry does not maintain information about various housing projects of any state or UT. As per provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development ) Act, 2016 (RERA), the concerned state is required to publish and maintain a website of records for public viewing of relevant details," Puri said.

"Section 18 of RERA provides for refund of payment along with interest and also compensation in case the promoter fails to complete or is unable to give possession of an apartment to the allottee on agreed time," he added.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 11:45 am

tags #India #Real Estate

