Deepika Padukone buys serviced apartment in Bengaluru

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her father Prakash Padukone, a former Indian badminton player, have registered a serviced apartment they bought in Bengaluru for Rs 6.79 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The sale deed was registered on August 7, 2021 and the stamp duty paid by them was Rs 34.64 lakh, the documents showed.

The 2BHK private residence is located on the 22nd floor (20th floor as per BBMP sanction plan) of the South Tower having a super built-up area of 3451.37 sq ft and comes with two car parkings in the project known as Embassy One Four Seasons Private Residences that were formerly known as City View apartments, the documents showed.

There was no response to a query sent to Padukone’s office.

The project is located in Bellary Road, Ganganagara, Bengaluru. Padukone was one of the first few people to have invested in the project.

According to the registration document, the apartment was purchased in 2012.

According to the project website, the project has a dedicated concierge, property maintenance, and valet parking.

In 2017, Embassy Group had sold a 16,000 sq ft apartment in the Embassy One project for Rs 50 crore to the chairman and CEO of Quest Global.

The first 21 floors are dedicated to the Four Seasons hotel and the serviced apartments are located from the 22nd to the 27th floor, according to local brokers. A single bedroom spread across 1900-2000 sq ft is priced upwards of Rs 6 crore which makes it around Rs 30,000 per sq ft. Most apartments are custom-made, they said, adding there are around 100 units in the complex.

The project is spread across 1 million sq ft project, according to the brokers. It was initially owned by Goldman Sachs and Dayanand Pai's Century Real Estate Holdings. Embassy had bought the entire project for around Rs 600 crore.