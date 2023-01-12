 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dedicated road to connect Yamuna Expressway, Banke Bihari temple; industry body plans 'heritage city'

Ashish Mishra
Jan 12, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST

The Authority also decided to develop a “heritage city” in the 500 metre to 1 km area on both sides of this greenfield expressway. Hotels, motels and recreational activities along the new greenfield expressway will also come up.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has decided to build a 7-km dedicated greenfield expressway connecting the Yamuna Expressway with the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

The decision was taken in a meeting on the development of a heritage city in the Brij region on January 11. The meeting was chaired by YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh and was attended by CEO Braj Teertha Vikas Parishadh Pankaj Verma along with representatives of town planner Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority and National Highways Authority of India.

YEIDA has roped in consultant CBRE South Asia Private Limited for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed ‘heritage city’ that is to be developed in Vrindavan town in Mathura districts.

According to officials, YEIDA also has plans to build recreational and heritage projects along the Yamuna expressway.

