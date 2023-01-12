Dedicated road to connect Yamuna Expressway, Banke Bihari temple; industry body plans 'heritage city'

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has decided to build a 7-km dedicated greenfield expressway connecting the Yamuna Expressway with the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

The Authority also decided to develop a “heritage city” in the 500 metre to 1 km area on both sides of this greenfield expressway.

The decision was taken in a meeting on the development of a heritage city in the Brij region on January 11. The meeting was chaired by YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh and was attended by CEO Braj Teertha Vikas Parishadh Pankaj Verma along with representatives of town planner Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority and National Highways Authority of India.

YEIDA has roped in consultant CBRE South Asia Private Limited for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed ‘heritage city’ that is to be developed in Vrindavan town in Mathura districts.

According to officials, YEIDA also has plans to build recreational and heritage projects along the Yamuna expressway.

“In today’s meeting it was decided that a 7-km-long greenfield expressway will be constructed from Yamuna Expressway to Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. This expressway will start near the Vrindavan exit on the Yamuna expressway and will culminate around 1.5 km before the Banke Bihari temple,” an official at the YEIDA told Moneycontrol. He said that the authority will also develop hotels, motels and recreational activities around the new greenfield expressway under the “heritage city” project. YEIDA is the nodal agency responsible for implementing the Yamuna Expressway Project and allied development in the region. It is responsible for residential, commercial, and industrial development along the 165-km-long Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. “Lakhs of devotees come to Mathura and Vrindavan every year to visit temples. The plan envisages to provide devotees smooth access, better amenities and good experience. A DPR for the project will soon be prepared and then it will be sent to the state government for approval,” the official added. This project will not only help devotees but also boost revenue for the government. In the meeting, CBRE South Asia Private Limited was also directed to integrate other pre-proposed projects such as NHAI’s Vrindavan bypass, Chaurasi Kos Yatra and Vrindavan-Mathura ropeway project, with the heritage city and greenfield expressway project of YEIDA. The Authority also directed the consultant to ensure inclusion of a parking area and high class infrastructure facilities for devotees in the DPR. Officials said that the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and YEIDA have already proposed the renovation of ancient temples and heritage buildings which include the Belwan temple, Bhandir forest, Vanshivat and Radharani Mansarovar among others. Also Read: 4 garment manufacturing units allotted land along Yamuna Expressway near Jewar Airport Officials said that the project will also include development of a theological village based on the life of lord Krishna and also a cultural village in the region.

