DDA to redevelop 378 JJ clusters: Hardeep Singh Puri

The Delhi Development Authority will redevelop 378 JJ clusters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban), Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on December 9.
The decision was taken after the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), which comes under the AAP government, failed to carry out a survey of these clusters.Talking to reporters, he said clusters, located on land owned by the DDA and land & development office, would be redeveloped under In-situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) component of the PMAY (U).
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 06:30 pm