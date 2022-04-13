DDA to conduct draw of lots for Special Housing Scheme 2021 on April 18

The Delhi Development Authority will be conducting the draw of lots for the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 on April 18 in which 18,335 flats were on offer under different categories across Delhi, DDA officials said on April 13.

The housing authority has received about 12,400 applications for it, a senior official said.

The scheme was launched on December 23 last year and closed on March 10.

The draw for the allotment of flats under DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 will be conducted on April 18 from 3 pm onwards. The draw of allotment of flats will be based on a random number generation system and will be held in the presence of judges and senior officers of DDA, they said.

The draw will be telecast live. The URL of live streaming is https://dda.golivecast.in/

The Delhi Development Authority on February 7 had decided to extend the closing date for applying to the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 until March 10, 2022, on account of the circumstances prevailing due to the third wave of COVID-19, DDA officials had said.

As many as 18,335 flats of different categories in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini, and Jasola, among other places, were offered under the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021. These flats are those which remained "unsold in previous housing schemes" of the urban body.

According to the DDA brochure, the maximum price of a flat is about Rs 2.14 crore in the HIG category in Jasola. The inventory consists of 205 HIG flats, 976 MIG flats, 11,452 LIG flats, and 5,702 flats under the EWS/Janta flats category.