DDA relaxes norms for household industrial units in residential areas

Delhi Development Authority on November 14 relaxed norms for household industrial units in residential areas and raised the limit of amalgamation of residential plots up to 200 sq m, a DDA statement said.

In a meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, the authority raised the limit of amalgamation of land plots from earlier 64 square metres to 200 square metres.

The Authority also approved a proposal under which household industrial units with maximum 9 workers and 11 KW power operating in residential areas and new industrial units of the similar type need not take mandatory statutory clearances from labour and Industries departments and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), with the condition that no polluting industrial units will be permitted as household industry.

The Authority approved a proposal for changing the mode of disposal of institutional category plots from leasehold to freehold basis, the statement said.

To make Delhi greener and pollution-free, the Authority approved a final proposal to change the land use of 64.22 acres of land located in ash disposal area of Badarpur Thermal Power Plant, New Delhi from “Manufacturing” to “Recreational”, it added.

The Authority approved a proposal to modify existing policy guidelines for resitement and shifting of petrol pump and gas godown existing on the DDA’s land. Under the modified policy, two different sites will be identified and a draw out of these identified sites will be conducted for allotment of the site in lieu of petrol pump/gas godown whose site has been utilised for planned project or scheme. Earlier three sites were identified.

