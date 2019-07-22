DDA Housing Scheme 2019 draw on July 23

The much-awaited Delhi Development Authority's Housing Scheme 2019 draw is slated to take place on July 23.

"The general public can view the telecast of the draw of the DDA Housing scheme on July 23 on DDA's website," DDA said in a statement.

"The draw of lots for the scheme will be held on July 23 and begin at 12 noon, and the process will be streamed live on the web through the DDA website," it said.

Interested applicants can also visit the DDA headquarters at Vikas Sadan at INA to watch the proceedings at Nagarik Suvidha Kendra.

The scheme has received 47,000 applications, with Vasant Kunj being the top choice for a majority and Narela coming in second, sources added.

Launched on March 25, the DDA Housing Scheme was to close on May 10, 2019. The Authority later decided to extend the closing date for registration by a month.

Of the 17,922 flats, Vasant Kunj has 1,286, including 336 three-bedroom ones. Most of the flats on offer are located in Narela, maximum of them being one-bedroom ones (8,164).

The three-bedroom flats are being offered in the range of Rs 1.4 crore to Rs 1.7 crore; two-bedroom flats will cost between Rs 66 lakh and Rs 1.4 crore, and one-bedroom flats are priced between Rs 22.5 lakh to Rs 56.3 lakh.

"The housing draw will be held on July 23. We generally invite a retired judge to oversee the draw and the date depends on his availability," DDA Vice-Chairman Tarun Kapoor had told Moneycontrol.

"We have received 47,000 applications so far, across categories. The idea is to be able to sell all the flats and the response has not been bad. Earlier we thought we would only receive applications for Vasant Kunj. While applications for Vasant Kunj have certainly been oversubscribed, people have opted for HIG (high-income group) houses in Narela as a second choice," he said.

"People from LIG (low-income group) category have also selected Narela as their second choice. The number of applications may appear to be small but that is because people have filled choices for various locations. Other than EWS (economically weaker sections), we are hopeful that we will be able to sell all the flats in other categories," he added.

For first-time homebuyers, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) benefit was also available under the Scheme.

The application process this year was done online, with no offline form. This included payment of the fee, uploading of scanned photograph and scanned signature.

The Delhi housing body had empanelled about 13 banks. The registration fee, too, was higher this time, with the maximum being Rs 2 lakh for two and three-bedroom flats. Those applying for one-bedroom LIG and EWS category flats had to shell out Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25,000, respectively.

The registration fee will be refunded to unsuccessful applicants after the draw. "It should not take more than five to 10 days after the draw to refund the amount, but we are targeting five days," Kapoor said.

(The story has been updated with DDA's statement, confirming Moneycontrol newsbreak)