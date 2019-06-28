DDA Housing Scheme 2019 draw likely in second week of July

The Delhi Development Authority's DDA Housing Scheme 2019 draw date is likely to be in the second week of July, DDA sources said.

It has received a total of 47,000 applications so far and while a majority have opted for Vasant Kunj as their first choice, Narela has emerged as the second choice for most people, sources said.

The housing scheme was launched on March 25 and was to close on May 10, 2019. The Authority later decided to extend the closing date for registration by a month. Out of the total 17,922 flats, Vasant Kunj has 1,286, including 336 three-bedroom ones. Most of the flats on offer are located in Narela, maximum of them being one-bedroom ones (8,164).

While the three-bedroom flats are being offered in the range of Rs 1.4 crore to Rs 1.7 crore, two-bedroom flats will cost between Rs 66 lakh and Rs 1.4 crore, and one-bedroom flats are priced in the Rs 22.5-56.3 lakh range.

“The housing draw would be held around July 15. We have received 47,000 applications so far and these are across categories. The idea is to be able to sell all the flats and the response has not been bad. Earlier we thought we would only receive applications for Vasant Kunj. While applications for Vasant Kunj have certainly been oversubscribed, people have opted for HIG houses in Narela as a second choice,” DDA's Vice-Chairman Tarun Kapoor told Moneycontrol.

“For LIG category too people have selected Narela as their number 2 choice. The number of applications may appear to be small but that’s because people have filled choices for various locations. Other than EWS, we are hopeful that we will be able to sell all the flats in other categories,” he added.

For first-time homebuyers, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) benefit was also available under the scheme.

The entire application process was to be undertaken online this year and there was no offline form. Those applying had to pay the application fee online and upload the latest photograph and scanned signature.

The Delhi housing body had empanelled about 13 banks. The registration fee, too, was on the higher side this time around, with the maximum being Rs 2 lakh for two and three-bedroom flats. Those applying for one-bedroom LIG and EWS category flats had to shell out Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25,000, respectively.

The registration fee will be refunded to unsuccessful applicants after the draw. "It should not take more than five to 10 days after the draw to refund the amount but we are targeting five days," Kapoor said.