you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DDA gives go ahead to draft walkability policy on the lines of Chennai

Walkability policy aims to make the Capital safer and accessible for pedestrians

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1
In an attempt to provide safe pedestrian infrastructure and enhancing walkability in the Capital city, Delhi’s Development Authority has approved a draft walkability policy.

The decision was taken during authority meeting of the DDA, held under the chairmanship of the Lt Governor at Raj Niwas on Monday.

"The drafty policy will now be placed in public domain for three weeks for inviting comments," DDA said in a statement.

On the draft policy for "enhancing walkability" in the city, the DDA said that it was felt that on the basis of 'Walkability Plan for city of Chennai', Delhi should also take steps in this direction by the way of policy intervention and initiatives.

Vandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani
Associate Editor, Real Estate|Moneycontrol News

This will have features like removal of encroachments from footpath, identifications of vending zones, shaded tree plantation, walkable distances, installation of street furnitures and signages.

 After various meetings to discuss the Walkability and Green Mobility  with NDMC, East DMC, North DMC, South DMC, Transport Deptt. GNCTD, DMRC and NIUA, a draft policy document  has been prepared and shared with local bodies, PWD and Delhi Traffic Police, etc, DDA said in a statement.

DDA is the chief land owning agency in the capital and is empowered to issue policies and regulations pertaining to urban development and mobility.

The draft policy has a provision for barrier free footpaths, a continuous pedestrian network, it plans to integrate public places, parks, green areas and open public spaces.

As per the draft, there are also plans to add street furniture, signages giving information on directions, location of public utilities etc.

The pilot project is expected to be implemented in areas such as ITO junction, Chandini Chowk, Hauz Khas-IIT, Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Plae, Kamla Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, all the ISBTs, Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station among others.

As per the draft policy, there will also be a provision for pelican crossings near schools and other intersections.

The guidelines for the draft policy have been prepared by National Institute of Urban Affairs, the advisory body of the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

vandana.ramnani@nw18.com
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 09:25 am

tags #DDA #Delhi #pedestrians #Real Estate #walkability plan

