DDA gives final nod to Additional Development Control norms in land pooling areas

The Delhi Development Authority on September 14 gave a final nod to the Additional Development Control (ADC) norms to be enforced in areas where land pooling will be implemented, DDA said in a statement.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also directed constitution of a board of enquiry for hearing and considering objections and suggestions of the public on the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041. The last date to send objections and suggestions was August 23.

ADC norms for areas notified under the Land Policy 2018 were approved during the DDA board meeting, DDA said in a statement.

The land pooling policy is aimed at meeting the growing housing demand by providing close to 17 lakh dwelling units in 95 urbanised villages located in urban extension of the city. Till now, only group housing complexes were allowed in land pooling areas for residential development. Now plotted developments will also be permitted. For plotted development, the minimum area has to be 5,000 sq.m and the size of plots will range between 100- 300 sq.m.

The proposal was initially approved in the Authority meeting held on April 13, 2021and thereafter it was put in public domain for inviting objections/ suggestions from the general public. It will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, GOI for its consideration and final notification, the statement said.

The meeting on September 14 was held through video conferencing and was presided by chairman Anil Baijal, Lt. Governor of Delhi. Those who participated in the meeting include Anurag Jain, VC, DDA and other members of the Authority such as Vijender Gupta MLA, Somnath Bharti, MLA, O P Sharma, MLA, Adesh Kumar Gupta Municipal Councillor, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Kailash Sankla, Municipal Councillor, South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Some of the features of the proposed ADCs include high intensity mixed use development along major transportation corridors; introduction of vertical mixing of uses and Transferable Development Rights for the first time in Delhi. It gives priority for walkability and enhanced open spaces in sectors and permits plotted development cluster at minimum size of 5000 sq m on net residential plot, the statement said.

It proposes new concepts of public plazas and active frontage in the sector layouts and decentralised physical infrastructure provisions for liveable, smart and sustainable developments.

The DDA Land Policy was notified in 2018 and is aimed to foster land development in partnership with land owners making them equal partners in the development process.

The policy has received an encouraging response with approx. 6930.4 ha of land submitted as on 20.12.2020 under the DDA web portal under Land Pooling Policy.

“Playing the role of facilitator, DDA has also taken various strategic initiatives for operationalization of the policy and is also working towards initiating planning and development in some likely to be eligible sectors,” DDA said in a statement.

The Policy is presently applicable in the urban extension areas of Delhi, comprising of 95 villages falling in Zones J, K-I, L, N and P-II. This entire area is divided into 109 sectors and on an average each sector is about 250Ha to 350 Ha and is anticipated to accommodate about 80,000 to 1 lakh population.

“Institutional investors are in a 'buyer's market' situation and states are wooing their investments. DDA policy changes should reflect their will to invite and support such investments instead of archaic socialist model of development. Some of the changes mooted in the ADC norms are a step in the right direction. Having said that, implementation is the key and DDA cannot do without private players filling up the last mile disconnect,” Ramesh Menon of Certes Realty told Moneycontrol.