DDA extends last date for payment of balance bid premium for e-auctions until July 31

Considering the financial distress and hardships faced by successful bidders in e-auctions on account of the second wave of COVID-19, Delhi Development Authority has decided to extend the last date for submitting the balance 75% of the bid premium until July 31, DDA said on July 8.

DDA is allowing extended period of balance 75% payment where last date happens to be on or after April 1, 2021, but before July 31, 2021. In such cases, now the last date of payment for balance 75% of bid premium has been extended till July 31, 2021 subject to payment of interest on the delayed payment, DDA said.

For further details, the DDA website or e-auction may be visited (www.ddaeauction.co.in) may be visited., it said.