DDA divulging water-sharing deal details may scuttle talks with Himachal Pradesh: DJB

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is upset with the Delhi Development Authority for allegedly taking credit for the proposed water-sharing deal with Himachal Pradesh to meet the city's drinking water needs.

Divulging details of a meeting, DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor had earlier said that under the proposed deal, the hill state would provide excess water from its share to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and, in return, the DDA would provide it land parcels in Dwarka to build an additional 'bhawan'.

Some of the water will be supplied to the DDA's upcoming housing colonies in places like Narela and Rohini.

"The DDA is trying to claim credit for the entire deal. Putting the details in public domain before anything finalises may scuttle the talks," a senior DJB official said.

He said the talks had been going on smoothly, but the revelations of details have complicated matters.

"The DDA has a very limited role in the entire deal. The talks have been going on for long," the official said. "The land-owning agency was roped in much later. Its act of taking credit for the proposed agreement may scuttle the talks."

When contacted, the DDA vice-chairman said: "I cannot comment on the entire deal. We have shared information regarding our part"

"Our role is clear. We have identified plots of land and the papers are ready. The Himachal government is also in touch with us," Kapoor said.

Under the deal, Delhi is expected to get 100 million gallons per day (MGD) from Himachal's share of Yamuna water for drinking purposes. The water will be released into the Yamuna at the Tajewala barrage.