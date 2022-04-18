DDA holds draw for the Special Housing Scheme 2021

Representative image

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) April 18 successfully conducted the draw for Special Housing Scheme 2021, the officials said.

The draw of allotment of flats was based on the Random Number Generation System and was held under the supervision of three independent observers headed by a retired High Court judge and senior DDA officials.

The draw was live-streamed for the general public via http://dda.golivecast.in/.

The DDA initially placed 18,335 flats located in 28 localities under the scheme. In response to it, only 12,387 applicants had deposited the requisite registration fee, although approximately 22,100 got themselves registered.

The applicants were allowed to give a maximum of seven preferences in terms of localities, but no preference in terms of block or floor is allowed.

Out of the applicants' paid registration money, preference for certain localities like Vasant Kunj, Jasola, and Dwarka are overwhelming/adequate, but the preferences for the Narela sub-city have not been as expected.

Cumulative preferences of the applicants, for LIG flats at Sector G7 and EWS flats at Sector A1 to A4, in Narela have been 687 and 2,234, respectively against the offered flats 6,546 and 5,033 in the above localities. Therefore, it was decided to put only 687 and 2,346 flats of the above localities in the final draw so as to avoid the possibility of scattered allotment of flats to the applicants among various blocks/towers in these localities, officials said.

Given the above numbers, 9,790 flats have been put in the final draw and 5,227 flats have been allotted to successful applicants, they said.

The result is available on the DDA website dda.gov.in.





