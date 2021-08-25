DDA conducts draw for over 600 flats for waitlist applicants of 2021 Housing Scheme

Delhi Development Authority on August 25 conducted the draw of lots for wait list applicants for the DDA Housing Scheme 2021, officials said.

As many as 689 flats were part of the draw. A total of 130 waitlist applicants who had submitted the registration money were considered for the draw. Around 79 applicants were successful as per their preference in the application form, they said.

These housing units were from the inventory left over after surrender of flats from the scheme by several allottees.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on March 10 had allotted 1,353 flats to people under the housing scheme through a draw of lots, streamed online.

The 2021 Housing Scheme was launched on January 2.

Applications were open until February 16. These flats were under various categories and were located in Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini. Of the over 1,350 flats, the costliest ones were worth Rs 2.14 crore in the high-income group (HIG) category.

As many as 757 flats were offered in the middle-income group (MIG) category.