DCB Bank buys office space for Rs 37.11 crore in Mumbai

Office rentals remained stable across the major markets in India in Q2 2021.

DCB Bank Limited has bought office space for Rs 37.11 crore in Peninsula Business Park in Mumbai, documents accessed by real estate data, analytics and workflow solutions platform Propstack.com show.

The 10,049 square feet property on the 18th floor of the commercial project in Lower Parel was sold by Templecraft Realty LLP and the sale deed registered on December 13, 2021. The chargeable area is 15,464 sq ft, which includes 15 car parks.

Templecraft Realty didn't respond to Moneycontrol's queries about the sale.

“Mumbai office market has been resilient during the COVID-19 phase and this transaction is yet another indicator of the pent-up demand,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder Propstack.

That said, corporates were being cautious about the new wave and the anticipated restrictions, he said. Against that backdrop, while companies were planning for a hybrid space, DCB seemed to have settled on a long-term strategy with this office acquisition, he said.

“The fact that they’ve been a tenant in the same building for the last few years would have also influenced this decision,” Seetharaman said.

Peninsula Business Park has two towers of 20 floors each and an exclusive two-storey building, adding up to more than 1.2 million sq ft of premium workspace. It overlooks the Arabian Sea and Mumbai’s famed Mahalaxmi Race Course.

DCB Bank always had a presence in Peninsula Business Park and the transaction seems to be a part of their long-term expansion strategy, said Bappaditya Basu, Chief Business Officer, ANAROCK Commercial.

“While amidst the ongoing pandemic, many corporates are working on a hybrid space strategy, it only seems to be a make-shift arrangement,” he said.

The long-term future of the office seems to be secure as workplaces are important for collaboration, team bonding, brainstorming, and a dedicated workspace improves productivity.

“It also helps the employees to manage their work-life balance as one can disconnect at least during the commute,” he said.

BFSI companies such as DCB Bank have to be cognisant of data security and so remote-working does not seem to be an effective long-term solution.

In terms of the acquisition price of Rs 37.11 crore, DCB Bank seems to have seized a good deal, maybe at a slight discount to the market rate, considering the lender’s repute and existing presence in the building, Basu said.

The Mumbai-based private lender’s decision to buy office space also bucks the trend of companies opting to lease office space in 2021.

In November 2021, Crisil Limited sold a 22,500 sq ft commercial property in Andheri East to Amoureux Enterprise Private Limited for Rs 49 crore.

The sale deed was registered on November 10, 2021. Stamp duty of Rs 2.45 crore was paid by the buyer, the documents showed.