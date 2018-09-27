DB Realty buys full stake in subsidiary Neelkamal Realtor

The company did not disclose the deal value. The NRTPL is a subsidiary of the company (54.31 percent of the total paid up capital), having 'One Mahalakshmi' project at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai.
DB Realty said it has acquired entire stake of its subsidiary firm Neelkamal Realtors Tower (NRTPL), which is developing a project in partnership with Radius group.
In a filing to the BSE, DB Realty has executed a share purchase agreement to acquire entire equity shares held by IL&FS Trust Company (now known as Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd) and IIRF Holdings VII Ltd in NRTPL.
Post-acquisition of stake, NRTPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.NRTPL has entered into a development management agreement with lndo Global Soft Solutions and Technologies (lndo), a Radius Group firm for the development of this project.