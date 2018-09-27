DB Realty buys full stake in subsidiary Neelkamal Realtor

DB Realty said it has acquired entire stake of its subsidiary firm Neelkamal Realtors Tower (NRTPL), which is developing a project in partnership with Radius group.

In a filing to the BSE, DB Realty has executed a share purchase agreement to acquire entire equity shares held by IL&FS Trust Company (now known as Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd) and IIRF Holdings VII Ltd in NRTPL.

The company did not disclose the deal value. The NRTPL is a subsidiary of the company (54.31 percent of the total paid up capital), having 'One Mahalakshmi' project at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai.

Post-acquisition of stake, NRTPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

NRTPL has entered into a development management agreement with lndo Global Soft Solutions and Technologies (lndo), a Radius Group firm for the development of this project.