Data centres to emerge as fastest-growing asset class after COVID-19 waves: Survey

Representational image. Datacenter company Yotta's NOC room.

After two waves of COVID-19, the spotlight in real estate has turned towards data centres. Eighty eight percent of respondents in a survey by the consulting company Deloitte indicated an expected increase in demand for real estate space for data centres.

There has been a surge in investments in building data centres with projects of around 10 million sq. ft. plotted to be developed across major cities, says the report titled Reality of Realty in the Post-COVID-19 World.

Fifty six percent of respondents believe there will be a significant growth in demand for new data centres, set to emerge as the fastest growing asset class in real estate. As many as 90 percent of the respondents said they saw an increased government focus on developing data centres. Third party data centres are estimated to grow almost two to three times in capacity over the next few years, the report said.

The report said as many as 60 percent of respondents suggested an increase in demand for commercial space to develop data centres.

The data also suggests a 27 percent year-on-year drop in new office space in the top seven cities. Even the transactions on office space fell by almost 37 percent YoY to 17.2 million sq. ft. in the first half of 2020 from 27.4 million sq. ft. in the first half of 2019.

From the recent survey, the average drop in demand for Mumbai stood at 27 percent, for the National Capital Region (NCR) centred on New Delhi at 23 percent, Pune at 18 percent and Hyderabad at 17 percent.

Hybrid working model

The report said the hybrid work model may gain greater acceptance among both employers and employees. This could allow employees to work from home for a few days in a week, allowing employers room to rotate their workforce to ensure the optimum use of office space.

Employers are also looking to develop satellite offices in less congested areas keeping in mind safety requirements.

The survey also said that as many as 96 percent of respondents believed that proper sanitisation was a major concern in co-working space after COVID-19.

Adoption of hybrid work models may, in the short run, reduce the requirement for office space. Also, it could impact the uptake of newer office space that may become available.

This model could be beneficial in maintaining diversity in the workforce, while simultaneously improving operational profits due to cuts in expenses. In the long run, it is predicted that the success of a hybrid mode shall foster the growth of off site working, which will increase the requirement for office space.

As per the survey, 48 percent respondents estimated that growth for co-working space could be greater than $900 million by 2023. The growth potential of co-working space over the next 3-4 years is estimated at 10 percent, as indicated by 50 percent of the respondents.

Co-working space is also a possible solution for companies adopting a wait-and-watch approach or are concerned about committing large sums of money to setting up new facilities, given the current uncertainties.

From the recent survey, 54 percent respondents agree to work in a hybrid working model post COVID-19 while 54 percent also agree that there will be moderate growth in co-working space after COVID-19.

On the retail front, 60 percent respondents from the survey indicated an increase in demand in retail spaces in the short term, of which, 42 percent believed the increase to be up to 10 percent, while 28 percent respondents believed decrease in demand in retail space, of which, 14 percent believed the decrease to be up to 10 percent.

Change in the role of malls

The survey reveals that 84 percent of respondents voted that malls would see increased utility as places of entertainment and social gatherings, as opposed to their traditional shopping clusters. And 48 percent of respondents indicated a slight decrease in demand.

The survey said 68 percent of respondents believe that there will be an increase of up to 30 percent in the development of projects in Tier II and Tier III cities.

Real estate under warehouses was the fastest to recover from the impact of the pandemic. The survey highlights that 76 percent of respondents voted that there would be significant growth in warehouse space post COVID-19.

The survey said 98 percent of respondents believe that the demand for micro-warehouses will benefit residential areas, of which 61 percent believe that new developments have already factored in the possibility of creating such space.

Almost all respondents polled in the survey believe that there will be growth in micro and smaller warehouses post COVID-19 and there will be a rise in demand for new warehousing projects in Tier II and Tier III cities.