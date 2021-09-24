Dailyhunt co-founder buys Bengaluru villa for Rs 16.5 crore

Representative image

With tech startups flush with money and ESOPs becoming liquid gold, promoters and other stockholders are snapping up high-end luxury residences.

Umang Bedi, co-founder of VerSe Innovation, the parent of news aggregator Dailyhunt and short video app Josh, bought a villa in Bengaluru worth Rs 16.5 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed. The sale deed was registered on September 13, 2021.

The row house has been bought by both Umang Bedi and wife Isha Bedi, and is located in a high-end residential development called Epsilon. The house is spread across an area of 11,763 sq ft, the documents showed.

Epsilon, which exclusively has villa plots spread across 7,000 sq ft to over 10,000 sq ft, priced between Rs 10 crore and Rs 15 crore, is located in a prime residential area near the old airport.

Only last year, the same development caught the eye of Abhinay Choudhari, co-founder of online grocer Bigbasket. He had bought a 9,716 sq ft plot in the midst of the second wave.

“We are witnessing an increase in the number of properties purchased by promoters and early-stage employees of several tech start-ups on the back of massive fundraising, ESOP liquidity, and the upcoming IPOs,” said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder of Propstack, a real-estate technology, and data company.

“Such deals offer liquidity to promoters and early employees who buy luxury homes to fulfill their aspirations and also reduce tax outgo on capital gains,” he said.

Bedi did not respond to Moneycontrol’s query.

In August this year, VerSe Innovation raised $450 million from investors led by Siguler Guff & Co, Baillie Gifford, affiliates of Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II, Bay Capital, and IIFL.

Earlier this year, the company raised more than $200 million from investors such as Falcon Edge Capital, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Google, Microsoft, and Qatar Investment Authority. It had also raised funds in December last year from Google and Microsoft after it entered the unicorn club with a valuation of $1 billion, news reports said.

Choudhari’s Epsilon property, which was bought for Rs 12.25 crore, was registered on June 15, 2021. A month earlier, in May, Tata Digital acquired around 64% stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies that owns BigBasket.