Daicel to set up automobile airbag inflator plant at CapitaLand’s OneHub Chennai for Rs 230 crore

Japanese firm Daicel Corporation will be setting up an airbag inflator manufacturing plant at CapitaLand’s OneHub Chennai, an industrial township located on Old Mahabalipuram Road with a planned investment of about Rs 230 crore in phase 1.

It will be Daicel Corporation’s first airbag inflator manufacturing plant in India.

The plant, spread across 30 acres, will meet the growing demand for automobile airbag inflators in the country. Daicel is scheduled to start operations by December 2023.

In response to the growth in the Indian automobile market and the tightening of safety regulations, Daicel established a sales base (Daicel Safety Systems India, DSSI, Gurugram, Haryana) in October 2018.

OneHub Chennai (OHC) is developed by CapitaLand in a joint venture with IREO and Japanese Consortium comprising Mizuho Bank and JGC Corporation. The 1250-acre (506 ha) future-ready business city is located within Greater Chennai, on Old Mahabalipuram Road, the growth corridor of Chennai.

“We welcome Daicel to India and join OneHub Chennai’s growing community of leading multi-national companies. OneHub Chennai offers the right eco-system and plug-and-play infrastructure for the company’s manufacturing plant. We are excited to be part of Daicel’s important milestone and look forward to support their growth in India,” said Vinamra Srivastava, CEO, Business Parks, CapitaLand India.

“Until now, we have been supplying products to the Indian market from our production site in Thailand and other countries. However, due to the growth potential of the Indian automobile market, and the need to strengthen automobile manufacturer and airbag module manufacturer supply chains in India, we have decided to establish a local production site at OneHub Chennai," said Takase Yoshifumi, managing director, India Operations, Daicel Corporation.

"We will further strengthen our presence in the Indian market through stable production and supply of products, contributing to the development of the Indian economy through both inflator production and parts’ procurement in the country,” he said.

CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) is one of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, it owns and manages a global portfolio worth about S$133.3 billion as on September 30, 2020.

In India, CapitaLand has a presence with a portfolio of over 20 business and IT parks, industrial, lodging and logistics properties across seven cities – Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.