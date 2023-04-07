Cushman & Wakefield roped in to resolve UP land dues stalemate, stalled projects

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has appointed Cushman & Wakefield to help resolve issues of dues owed by developers and revival of stalled projects in Noida and Greater Noida, officials privy to the development told Moneycontrol.

Builders in the state owe an estimated Rs 40,000 crore to the Noida and Greater Noida authorities and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority in the form of premium, interest, and penal interest against plots allotted for real estate projects. Thousands of homebuyers in Noida and Greater Noida have been unable to register their homes because the builders have not paid their dues.

UPRERA chairman Rajive Kumar told Moneycontrol in an interview earlier that a consultant had been hired to carry out an in-depth analysis of the projects in Noida and Greater Noida and come up with possible solutions so that homebuyers can get their houses expeditiously. He said the consultant will submit its report this month, after which UPRERA, in consultation with the state government, would take a decision on the matter.

Another official at the regulator said that apart from surveying disputed or stalled projects, Cushman & Wakefield will find out the reasons for non-payment of dues and suggest a possible roadmap to recover them.

Ashish Mishra