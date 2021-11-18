MARKET NEWS

Real Estate

Crisil Limited sells commercial property in Mumbai for Rs 49 crore

The sale deed was registered on November 10, 2021. A stamp duty of Rs 2.45 crore was paid by the buyer, the documents showed.

Vandana Ramnani
Representative image

Representative image

Crisil Limited has sold a commercial property spread across 22,500 sq ft, located in Andheri East, to Amoureux Enterprise Private Limited for Rs 49 crore, documents accessed by Propstack have showed.

The property known as Crisil House, the erstwhile Pinnacle Chambers, is located in Chakala, Adheri East. It comes with a ground and then seven floors and 26 car parkings.

On November 10, the company had informed the stock exchanges about the sale of the property.

“The transaction referred to was in respect of sale of property named CRISIL House situated at Andheri Kurla Road, Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai-400093. This is to further inform that the sale has now become binding with the execution of the sale deed and the full sale consideration amounting to Rs 49 crore has been received. It is clarified that the buyers are not related parties and do not belong to promoter group of the company,” it had said in a regulatory filing.

The buyer is a company owned by a businessman Vimal Khandwala. He had bought the duplex apartment in Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s premium project, The Imperial, in Mumbai’s Tardeo for Rs 64.5 crore in March 2021.

Commercial offices along the Andheri-Kurla Road are in demand due to excellent connectivity via road, suburban rail and metro rail.

Also, these offices are in proximity to the airport which makes it convenient for business travellers.

"However, in recent times, we have noticed a trend of large corporates doing away with old properties to make their balance sheets light and also consolidate their operations in larger offices having good amenities and ample parking which helps them provide a better work environment and attract good talent," said Bappaditya Basu, Chief Business Officer - ANAROCK Commercial.
Vandana Ramnani
Tags: #commercial #CRISIL Limited #property #Real Estate
first published: Nov 18, 2021 07:15 pm

