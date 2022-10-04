Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad buys apartment in Pune for Rs 8 crore

Indian cricketer Ruturaj Dasharath Gaikwad has bought an apartment in Pune for Rs 8 crore, documents accessed by Indextap.com showed.

The unit is located in a building called Amar Landmark at Someshwarwadi in Pune. The buyer paid a stamp duty of Rs 56 lakh, the Agreement for Sale showed.

The property was registered on September 29, as per the documents.

The 2,919-sq ft apartment comes with four car parking slots, they showed.

Queries sent to the cricketer did not elicit a response.

The property has been bought from a builder named Pritam Constructions Private Limited.

In May this year, cricketer Prithvi Pankaj Shaw had bought a flat in Bandra West for Rs 10.5 crore. Shaw had bought the eighth-floor apartment located in project 81 Aureate by MJ Shah on KC Road.

Last year, former India speedster Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika bought a 4,000-sq ft property in Mumbai for Rs 11.5 crore, joining the list of celebrities and industrialists who are making the most of the stamp duty cut in India’s financial capital.

In November last year, cricketer Harbhajan Singh sold an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 17.58 crore.

In June last year, cricketer Rohit Sharma sold a property worth Rs 5.25 crore located in the hill station of Lonavla. The property is spread across 6,329 sq.ft.