Cricketer Rohit Sharma puts two Mumbai apartments on rent for Rs 2.5 lakh per month

Cricketer Rohit Sharma has leased two apartments spread across an area of 1,047 sq ft apartment in Mumbai for Rs 2.5 lakh per month, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The leave and license agreement are for a period of 12 months.

The cricketer has leased the two apartments spread across 616 sq ft and 431 sq ft located on the 14th floor in Bandra West, they showed.

The apartments come with two-car parking. The tenant has deposited Rs 10 lakh as an interest-free security deposit.

The document was registered on November 24, 2022.

There was no response to an email sent to Sharma.

Last year Sharma sold a property worth Rs 5.25 crore located in the hill station of Lonavla. The property is spread across 6329 sq. ft. The per sq ft value of the property works out to be around Rs 8,300 per sq ft. A stamp duty of Rs 26 lakh was paid by Sharma.

Moneycontrol News

