Prithvi Shaw buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 10.5 crore

Cricketer Prithvi Pankaj Shaw has bought a flat in Bandra West for Rs 10.5 crore, documents accessed by Indextap.com showed.

Shaw has bought the eighth-floor apartment located in the project 81 Aureate by MJ Shah on KC Road.

The seller is Pyramid Developers and the buyer paid a stamp duty of Rs 52.50 lakh for the unit, the documents showed.

The unit with a 2,209 sq ft carpet area and a terrace of 1,654 sq ft was registered on April 28.

The document was executed on March 31, 2022. The state capital saw sales registrations of 16,726 units in March 2022. This was primarily because buyers advanced property purchases to save the metro cess levy that kicked in on April 1. Consumers moved their purchases forward by filing in March 2022 while registering them in April 2022, effectively saving on the one percent metro cess on their deals.

The unit comes with three car parking slots.

Questions sent to Shaw's office remain unanswered. The story will be updated with his comments once his office responds.

Last year, Bollywood film director and screenwriter Abhinay Deo bought an apartment in Bandra for Rs 10.75 crore.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor also had bought a swanky 4BHK sea-facing sky-villa in Mumbai's posh locales in Bandra. The brand new 4 bedroom-hall-kitchen sky-villa is in 81 Aureate, a 26-floor building that offers extravagant lifestyle features and breath-taking views of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the Arabian Sea, and Mumbai’s glittering skyline.