CREDAI Youthcon 2019: Transparency is the major aim of RERA, says Gautam Chatterjee

Transparency is the major objective of RERA, Gautam Chatterjee, Maharashtra RERA chief, said during a session at the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Youthcon 2019 in New Delhi.

Other objectives include the registration of projects to help the builders overcome hurdles in the completion of projects and bridge the trust deficit that exists between the builders and homebuyers, Chatterjee said.

Other members in the panel included Rajive Kumar, Uttar Pradesh RERA chief, Anthony De Sa, Madhya Pradesh chief and K K Khandelval,

Haryana RERA chief.



This is the third edition of CREDAI Youthcon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the CREDAI YouthCon '19 at Talkatora Stadium today at 6 pm, an official statement said. The real estate conference is organised by the real estate body CREDAI.



Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister of State Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal are also scheduled to be present at the two-day event.

Sessions being held at the Credai YouthCon will focus on how Housing for All and RERA have changed the game for the real estate sector, the importance of finance in India's growth story and look at the times when finance met real estate.

CREDAI YouthCon is the annual Youth Conclave of CREDAI, held to bring together the future of the real estate sector in India. The CREDAI Youth Wing or CYW was formed to bring together the next generation of real estate builders and developers in order to nurture them to become better professionals, a Credai statement said.