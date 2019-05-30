App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Credai to construct green building projects across five cities

Signs MOU with IGBC to accelerate green building movement. Green projects to come up in NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

To give a push to the green movement in the country, the apex body of real estate developers Credai plans to construct green building projects across five cities.

To this effect, it also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) at the installation ceremony of the Credai Youth Wing and Credai Women’s Wing in Hyderabad.

The partnership strives to strengthen the green building ecosystem in India, which will involve training and awareness programmes for Credai members and promotion of green affordable housing, it said in a statement.

“As a leading industry body, Credai has consistently maintained a stance of supporting environmentally friendly construction practices and methods and this is another huge step towards the sustainable growth of Indian real estate. Our association with IGBC will set the benchmark in construction of green buildings all across India,” said Credai National President Satish Magar.

Credai encourages its member developers to adopt newer and sustainable construction techniques to ensure holistic growth for all industry stakeholders, he said

"CII has been at the forefront of the green movement ranging from buildings, processes, technologies, supply chain, products in all sectors like manufacturing, services, hospitality, health care, education ... across the country,” said past chairman, CII Western Region and chairman, GreenCo Rating, Pradeep Bhargava.
First Published on May 30, 2019 04:09 pm

tags #CREDAI #environment #green #IGBC #Real Estate

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.