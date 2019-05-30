Credai to construct green building projects across five cities

To give a push to the green movement in the country, the apex body of real estate developers Credai plans to construct green building projects across five cities.

To this effect, it also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) at the installation ceremony of the Credai Youth Wing and Credai Women’s Wing in Hyderabad.

The partnership strives to strengthen the green building ecosystem in India, which will involve training and awareness programmes for Credai members and promotion of green affordable housing, it said in a statement.

“As a leading industry body, Credai has consistently maintained a stance of supporting environmentally friendly construction practices and methods and this is another huge step towards the sustainable growth of Indian real estate. Our association with IGBC will set the benchmark in construction of green buildings all across India,” said Credai National President Satish Magar.

Credai encourages its member developers to adopt newer and sustainable construction techniques to ensure holistic growth for all industry stakeholders, he said

"CII has been at the forefront of the green movement ranging from buildings, processes, technologies, supply chain, products in all sectors like manufacturing, services, hospitality, health care, education ... across the country,” said past chairman, CII Western Region and chairman, GreenCo Rating, Pradeep Bhargava.