CREDAI NCR sets up oxygen concentrators bank to help COVID-19 patients

CREDAI NCR has established an oxygen concentrators bank in Noida for COVID-19 patients. It plans to set up an oxygen cylinder bank as well.

It also airlifted 250 oxygen cylinders from Chennai on May 4.

These efforts are part of its Umeed – Win over Pandemic initiative that seeks to provide immediate assistance to those requiring oxygen in the NCR amidst a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“Members are supporting this initiative through funds, management and logistical support. We are now trying to set up an oxygen cylinder bank as well. We have got 250 empty cylinders airlifted from Chennai. Some cylinders will be deployed with the help of district administration and hospital authorities where they are required as well as local level Covid facilities with the help of RWAs. Some will be used to run an Oxygen Cylinder Bank which we hope to start within a week,” said Pankaj Bajaj, President, CREDAI NCR.

The first batch of oxygen concentrators were booked and issued within hours of inauguration of the oxygen facility on May 2 in Noida.

Looking at the response and the waiting list for concentrators, CREDAI NCR has decided to increase the scope of the facility. More concentrators have been ordered and are expected to reach this week.

These oxygen concentrators are available on ‘need based rotation mechanism’ on first-come-first serve basis at CREDAI NCR Western UP office in Sector 63, Noida.

Umeed is managed by CREDAI Youth Wing, the youth arm of CREDAI.