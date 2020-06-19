Credai asks real estate developers to stop using China-made goods

The association requests 250 allied industries linked to the real estate sector to manufacture products locally.
As a mark of solidarity and as a tribute to the Galwan Valley martyrs, Credai, the apex body of the real estate sector, has asked its members not to depend on goods manufactured in China and encourage the use of Swadeshi products.
“We appeal to our member developers not to depend on Chinese goods and embrace Swadeshi or Made in India way of life and business. Credai requests all the 250 allied industries which are linked to the real estate sector to manufacture these products locally, especially the ones which are currently being imported from China and support the economy at large,” Satish Magar, President, CREDAI National, said.
Due to COVID-19, there is a disruption in supply chain emanating from China which has led to delay in completion of projects, Credai, which represents 20,000 developers across the country, stated.
