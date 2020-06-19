App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 07:28 PM IST

Credai asks real estate developers to stop using China-made goods

The association requests 250 allied industries linked to the real estate sector to manufacture products locally.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

As a mark of solidarity and as a tribute to the Galwan Valley martyrs, Credai, the apex body of the real estate sector, has asked its members not to depend on goods manufactured in China and encourage the use of  Swadeshi products.

“We appeal to our member developers not to depend on Chinese goods and embrace Swadeshi or Made in India way of life and business. Credai requests all the 250 allied industries which are linked to the real estate sector to manufacture these products locally, especially the ones which are currently being imported from China and support the economy at large,” Satish Magar, President, CREDAI National, said.

Due to COVID-19, there is a disruption in supply chain emanating from China which has led to delay in completion of projects, Credai, which represents 20,000 developers across the country, stated.

Close
Local production and purchase will lead to reduced procurement time, minimal loss of production hours and increased employment opportunities. Most of the raw materials being used are already being manufactured by the MSME sector in the country, it said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #China #construction #Covid-19 #CREDAI #rel estate

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 5-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi: MHA

Coronavirus pandemic | 5-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi: MHA

Weddings with 50 people in attendance to be allowed in Maharashtra

Weddings with 50 people in attendance to be allowed in Maharashtra

Coronavirus impact: In a first, Air India employees to get 'special quarantine leave'

Coronavirus impact: In a first, Air India employees to get 'special quarantine leave'

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.