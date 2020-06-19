Credai asks real estate developers to stop using China-made goods

As a mark of solidarity and as a tribute to the Galwan Valley martyrs, Credai, the apex body of the real estate sector, has asked its members not to depend on goods manufactured in China and encourage the use of Swadeshi products.

“We appeal to our member developers not to depend on Chinese goods and embrace Swadeshi or Made in India way of life and business. Credai requests all the 250 allied industries which are linked to the real estate sector to manufacture these products locally, especially the ones which are currently being imported from China and support the economy at large,” Satish Magar, President, CREDAI National, said.

Due to COVID-19, there is a disruption in supply chain emanating from China which has led to delay in completion of projects, Credai, which represents 20,000 developers across the country, stated.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Local production and purchase will lead to reduced procurement time, minimal loss of production hours and increased employment opportunities. Most of the raw materials being used are already being manufactured by the MSME sector in the country, it said.